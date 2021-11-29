2022 budget: 5 unbroken resolve of Minority MPs

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Parliament rejects 2022 budget statement

Majority calls the bluff of minority



Parliament to reconvene on Tuesday, November 30, 2021



The Minority caucus in parliament, since the presentation of the 2022 budget statement on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, outlined five key issues it will not compromise on when it comes to the approval of the budget.



They have to this end labelled the budget presented with several names, including “Awudie budget” and “killer budget”.



In a dramatic fashion on Friday, November 26, 2021, Parliament voted to reject the 2022 budget statement after the majority staged a walkout.

Below are five nonstarters for minority MPs



E-levy:



The electronic transaction levy, otherwise known as e-levy, seeks to slap a 1.75% charge on transactions on all digital platforms. Minority MPs, through its Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, have vowed: “to stand by Ghanaians to oppose the tax”.



Blekusu Coastal Protection Project:



The Minority MPs also want the government to make budgetary allocations for Phase 2 of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project to continue. The minority say this is to help address recent tidal wave destructions in parts of the Volta Region, particularly Keta.

Agyapa deal:



The Minority is also demanding that the Agyapa deal be deleted from the budget statement. Leader of the Minority, Haruna Iddrisu, avers that his side is unwavering in its opposition to the deal. The Agyapa Royalty deal was approved by the 7th parliament on Friday, August 14, 2020, but had to be withdrawn after the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu conducted a corruption-risk assessment. The deal proposed that government raise funds through mineral royalties for key infrastructure projects



Aker deal:



The Minority again wants paragraph 829 of the Aker Energy deal relating to GNPC’s acquisition of stakes from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum to be amended. Thefourthestate reports that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) wants to acquire stakes in two oil blocks—a 37% share in the Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) operated by Aker Energy and a 70% stake in the South Deep Water Tano( DWT/CTP) field operated by AGM Petroleum.



Benchmark values:

According to the Minority, it will not support the budget statement unless the government review the benchmark value for imports.



Read below the full statement of the minority



