2022 budget: FixTheCountry Conveners to demonstrate on Nov. 26

Conveners of FixTheCountry movement will hit the streets to demonstrate against the 2022 budget

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget on Wednesday November 17, 2021

It has since sparked public debate with some of its components



FixTheCountry conveners say they will demonstrate to register their displeasure against the budget



The conveners of the FixTheCountry movement have served notice to hit the streets on Friday November 26,2021 to register their displeasure against the 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday November 17, 2021.



The group in a statement dated November 19, 2021 also indicated that the demonstration was also intended to mount pressure on parliament to dissapprove the budget.



“This afternoon, we served the Ghana Police Service notice of our intention to embark on a #FixTheCountryDemonstration on Friday, 26th November2021. The protest is to register our displeasure at the ridiculous proposals of the 2022 Budget and demand Parliament to not approve the Budget in its current form” parts of the statement read.

Detailing the route of the protest, the statement mentioned that “the protest will begin from Tema Station near the National Hockey Stadium, on Friday and finally end in front Parliament House in Accra”.



Meanwhile, the group also says it is unhappy with how the country is being managed under the Akufo-Addo led administration.



“We declare our intolerance and refusal to normalize the continuing purposeful deceit; and the absence of truth and genuine accountability in how this country is being governed,” the statement added.



It is thus rallying citizens to be present on the set date of the demonstration to “make their voices heard”.



“We call on the good people of Ghana to show up in their massive numbers and make their voices heard; the political class should not and cannot flim flamus,” it further stated.

The 2022 budget has already sparked conversations with some of the key highlights in it as presented by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



One key highlight which has courted lots of public attention is the electronic transaction levy which will cover all electronic transactions on digital platforms.



The budget has been christened “Agenkwa” budget.



