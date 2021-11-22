2022 budget: Gabby Otchere-Darko fumes over criticisms against new taxes

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget statement on Wednesday 17, 2021

One key highlight was the announcement of the e-levy



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has criticized opposition to the new taxes announced



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has hit hard at persons who are criticizing the government for some new taxes announced in the yet-to-be approved 2022 budget statement.



According to the private legal practitioner, it is mind boggling for persons demanding for the country to be fixed not to also contribute to raising revenue for the country’s development.



“Ghana’s development paradox. You say you want the country fixed. Yet, you are against raising revenue to get it fixed! Motives matter!,” he said in a tweet on Monday November 22, 2021.





The 2022 budget presented by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday November 17, 2021 on the floor of parliament has generated heated conversation particularly about the announcement of the electronic transaction levy otherwise known as e-levy.



The e-levy covers all transactions across all digital platforms.



Whiles some believe it will prove to be counterproductive to government’s agenda to digitize the economy, others argue that it will expand the tax net for everyone to contribute their quota to national development.



Already, the minority in parliament through its ranking member on the Finance committee Cassiel Ato Forson has served noticed that it will stand by Ghanaians in opposing the momo tax.



Meanwhile, conveners of the FixTheCountry Movement have indicated that it will hit the streets on November 26, 2021 “to register displeasure at the ridiculous proposals of the 2022 Budget and demand Parliament not to approve the Budget in its current form”.



