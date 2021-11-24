2022 budget: How Minority likened Akufo-Addo govt to biblical Zacchaeus 'the tax collector'

Bongo MP, Honorable Edward Bawa

MPs are debating the 2022 budget statement

According to the Minority, we can do away with some duplicated taxes



Akufo-Addo tax measures likened to Zacchaeus “the tax collector”



The Minority in parliament has averred that the Akufo-Addo administration is taxing Ghanaians like the biblical character “Zacchaeus” who was a tax collector by profession.



Contributing to the debate on the 2022 budget on the floor of Parliament, Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, Honorable Edward Bawa intimated that he had observed that the government was double taxing Ghanaians based on some duplicated taxes already in existence.



He said, for example, that the sanitation and pollution tax was already captured by the District Assemblies Common Fund per the description of the fund.



“If you look at all these various towns, they all fall under a district, a municipal or a metropolitan assembly. Every Assembly is charged 80,000 Ghana Cedis per quarter for fumigation. Every Assembly is charged 40,000 Ghana Cedis for sanitation implementation program which means that all of us already pay for our sanitation. Then government goes ahead to charge us 10 pesewas per litre for what they describe as sanitation and pollution[tax]. This is a tax we can obviously do without” he stated.