2022 budget: Ken Ofori-Atta begs Speaker to engage leadership of parliament before voting

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has begged the Speaker of Parliament to give him an opportunity to engage the leadership of both majority and minority members of the House before the commencement of vote on the 2022 budget and economic policy of the government.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, earlier rejected the application for the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to afford the minister the chance to address concerns of the minority on imposition of taxes such as the E-Levy in order to secure consensus.



However, Ken Ofori-Atta reiterated the need for them to meet before voting.



The speaker says he has no authority to decide a meeting unless they vote.

After deciding on an 'i' or 'no' vote, the speaker announced that the ‘no’s had won.



But the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has disagreed with the result, therefore, calling for a headcount