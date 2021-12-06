2022 budget: NDC were not smart by staying out - Kweku Baako explains

Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has stated that the current hung Parliament that Ghana is operating has a grey area that could pose bigger challenges going forward.

Contributing to recent voting processes and attendant disagreements before the House in relation to the 2022 budget, he admitted that the challenges also gave Ghana the opportunity to improve on its Parliamentary democratic procedures.



He expressed worry about the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to stay out of Parliament on November 30 when the Majority moved to rescind and approve a budget they had voted to purportedly reject days earlier.



"I have largely consulted with people with experience in Parliament, when the issues come up we proceed to the Supreme Court for clarity on the issue.

"I thought they should have gone there and square up 137 - 137 and see how it goes. If it results in a draw, it is lost. How do we resolve these things, we interrogate them at the appropriate forum," he stressed.



Watch his presentation below



