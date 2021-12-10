2022 budget: Stop hoping for a 'coup d'état' or uprising in Ghana - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has cautioned Ghanaians harbouring thoughts for government takeover to immediately desist from it.

Following the Parliamentary tussle over the 2022 budget where the Minority and Majority are at each other's throats, some critics, particularly on social media, are calling for a coup d'état as they have no hope in the current administration to take the right decisions towards developing Ghana.



Days ago, a broadcaster on Accra-based Onua TV, Captain Smart was arrested for calling for an uprising.



Captain Smart, who is obviously fed up with the way things are going under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, charged the youth to rise and make demands.



Making submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' regarding the budget, Yaw Buaben Asamoa seized the opportunity to correct the proponents of an uprising or coup d'état in the country.

He reminded them of the benefits of the peace and improvements enjoyed by the citizenry under the Fourth Republic which ushered in Ghana's democracy.



He wondered why any person would like to trade the democracy for an autocratic rule or call for a dissolution of the government, hence advising those making such comments to look at the brighter side of life resulting from the country's democratic rule.



''To those calling for the overthrow of government because we are suffering, it is not the right way to go. Because if the youth protest and subvert the government, our freedom and current processes will all be ruined. We will now be restarting everything. Collapsing something is easy but the difficulty is with rebuilding it," he stated.



