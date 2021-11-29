2022 budget: You are tagged 'enemy' if you oppose anything about Akufo-Addo's govt – Ricketts Hagan

Ricketts Hagan appears on #SayItLoud

2022 government budget rejected



Minority in Parliament lead rejection of 2022 budget



Opposition Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kwaku Ricketts Hagan, has expressed concerns about the response of the government and the majority in parliament over the decision by the minority to reject the 2022 budget.



A one-sided minority house of parliament on Friday, November 27, 2021, voted to reject the 2022 budget presented by the minister of finance after the majority side staged a walkout before voting on the budget was conducted.



The majority members and some government officials have accused the minority of acting in bad fate to promote the political fortunes of their party - the National Democratic Congress - and as well make the current government unpopular.

But speaking on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Kwaku Ricketts Hagan said claims of the minority rejecting the budget for political interest is unfounded.



According to the minority MP, the current government and majority have become intolerant to criticism and correction even when it is in the interest of the nation.



“The thing with this government is that if you oppose anything that they are doing wrongly they take you to be enemy of the state. But that is not democracy, democracy is the opportunity for people to voice their objections that they think is not going well for the country.



"And anytime anybody does that; even those who are outside parliament, they see it as they being political. But we cannot actually live in a democracy like that. Democracy is a give and take. You have to listen and be able to correct things,” he stated.



The former deputy finance minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration noted that his side in the legislative house despite raising some objections with the budget is ready to work with the majority side to ensure that Ghana has a budget approved for the upcoming year.

