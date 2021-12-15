2022 budget causing NDC sleepless nights - Dr. Yusif Tedam

Dr. Tedam

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The National Treasurer Hopeful of the NPP, Dr. I.T Yusif, popularly known as Dr. Tedam, was The SNR. Aid and director of operations to late party legend, Hon. C.K Tedam has been speaking to Asaase Radio on the Minority in Parliament deciding not to support the approval of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic policy of the government.

Dr. Yusif Tedam, a communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic policy of the government is causing members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to have sleepless nights.



Speaking on Asaase Radio - The Forum on Saturday (11 December), Dr Tedam said the number of employment initiatives projected in the budget as presented by the Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance will eliminate youth unemployment and give the NDC no chance of gaining power in the next elections hence, the opposition’s disapproval of the budget.



He said, “this budget, to be honest with you when it got to their (NDC) caucus they couldn’t sleep. They realized that if this budget comes and they (the government) are able to collect the levies, build roads, hospitals, and the youth after graduation will have a startup fund which is the dream of every youth in Ghana.”

“When every youth is an entrepreneur and is building their own company and doing well, who will mind NDC? That will be the end of NDC and they’ll not have a message come 2024. So, they agreed that whatever they’ll do to make sure this budget is not passed, they’ll do it,” he stated.



Earlier, Dr. Benjamin Kumbour, a former defence minister had said the agitations against the government’s 2022 Budget Statement goes beyond the introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy) of 1.75%.



Speaking to Beatrice Adu on The Big Bulletin, Wednesday (8 December), Dr. Kumbour noted that the relative hardship in the country has a major contributing factor towards the criticisms of the E-Levy and the overall rejection of the budget.