2022 budget impasse: Peace Council calls for dialogue, consensus building

Peace Council holds meeting with leaders of Parliament

Parliament has been at an impasse over the approval of the 2022 budget



Citizens, the media entreated to exercise restraint over the happenings



The National Peace Council is calling for calm over the recent impasse of the 2022 budget statement and happenings in Parliament.



Parliament has come under intense criticism over the behaviour of the both Majority and the Minority clashing heads as a result of a ruling to approve the 2022 budget statement.



A statement signed by Chairman of the Council, following a meeting held on December 2 2021, urged leaders of the House, both on the Majority and Minority Caucus, to resort to dialogue and consensus building to resolve the ongoing impasse.

“In both meetings, the Council expressed concern about the disturbing happenings in Parliament and called for calm. The Council further urged the leaders to resort to dialogue and consensus building in resolving the impasse.



“Both the Majority and the Minority Leaders, Honorable Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Honorable Haruna Iddrisu in their responses, informed the Council, that both sides have made concessions and a committee of 20 members drawn from both sides have been set up to dialogue and possibly find a solution to the impasse as soon as practicable,” a statement copied to GhanaWeb read in part.



It further urged leaders of Parliament along with members to continue the path of dialogue in resolving the current impasse and those that may recur in the future.



The council however called on the media and persons who make statements on the impasse to exercise maximum restraint in their pronouncements to protect the peace, stability and integrity of the country.