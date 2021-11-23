2022 budget is game changer for education transformation - Adutwum

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

The Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has touted the 2022 budget as one of the best financial policies for Ghana's educational sector in recent years describing it as a game-changer for the education transformation budget.

According to Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum who is also the MP for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, provisions made in the budget for Ghana's education ministry will develop the sector rapidly after its implementation.



Speaking on the Otec FM's afternoon political show dubbed ‘Dwabrem’ on Monday, November 22, 2021, Dr Adutwum said education remains pivotal to the development of the country and so therefore he's very elated that this budget seeks to address challenges in the sector.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, presented the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.



The presentation was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



The Minister among other things enumerated measures put in place to transform Ghana's educational sector.

"In line with the Act establishing the University of Media Arts and Communication (UMAC), the Ministry will merge the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a single university"



Ken Ofori Atta again noted that government will extend free senior high school policy to all first-year students in public Technical and Vocational Education institutions.



"As provided for under Section 55 of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), In 2022, the Ministry will expand the Free SHS Programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET Institutes as provided for under the Act.



Dr Adutwum in reacting to the budget told the programme’s hosted by Dr Cash that president Akuffo Addo's vision is to transform Ghana's education.



The Minister on STEM implementation

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum revealed that more teachers will be recruited to teach in Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools across the country for effective and efficient implementation of the programme. In addition to that, the schools will also engage the services of specialists such as Special education officers, counsellors, physical therapists, etc.



The Minister stressed the need for Ghana to implement STEM education. “Any country you go to, people are talking about STEM. STEM should occupy us,” he said.



Dr. Yaw mentioned that the implementation of STEM curriculum will start in lower secondary school to remove the bottleneck of boxing students into a major at an early age. He added that STEM education will also provide an opportunity for students to receive a well-rounded education that will optimize their future career choices.



He urged the public to support the budget and push forward Ghana's developmental agenda.