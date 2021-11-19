2022 budget will better lives of Ghanaians – NPP Man

Razak Kojo Opoku

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku has praised the spirit of the 2022 budget as one that seeks to create jobs and generate revenue for developmental projects.

Razak Opoku argues in a social media post that the budget is in tandem with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s mantra of Ghana Beyond Aid with the country raising resources to finance its activities.



He noted that some of the policy interventions captured in the budget will equip Ghanaians with the ability to create jobs and rely on locally-made goods.



2022 Budget is a Masterclass for Wealth and Jobs Creation: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



The 2022 Budget aims at empowering Ghanaians to be self-reliance and self-creating. That is, creating the enabling environment for Ghanaians to set up their own businesses, expand to employ more hands thereby reducing the rate of youth unemployment and generally contribute to the growth of the economy.

The sustainability of every economy largely depends on entrepreneurship. It is the responsibility of the government to put measures and systems in place that promote the culture of entrepreneurship, and that is exactly what President Akufo-Addo's government sought to achieve.



For instance, Suame Magazine is one of the richest high streets of Ghana. There are over 250, 000 skilled workers who are entrepreneurs and they offer essential services, including manufacturing everything you can think of when it comes to vehicles; from bolts to assembling of vehicles by hands. Millions of dollars are traded here on every single day. Suame Magazine serves as the heart of informal economy of Ghana where thousands of laborers learn their trades.



The 2022 Budget would give hope to those who want to work with the formal economy as well as those who desire to be independent creating viable business for themselves.



A strong formal and informal economy with prudent tax payment system is the best way Ghana could achieve 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.