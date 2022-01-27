2022 declared the year of projects for Akwatia

The legislature is livid at the government’s inability to release Common Funds on time

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Henry Boakye Yiadom, has vowed to initiate developmental projects in Akwatia and its adjoining communities.

He has pledged to invest in health, education, and all the other sectors to enhance the living standard of the people who gave him the mandate to serve in parliament.



He has indicated that his first year in office has been outstanding and tremendous stressing that it has prepared him enough to deliver to his people in Akwatia.



Mr. Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Okoyo, speaking to Onua TV declared 2022 as a year of projects and called on his constituents to be supportive in achieving the goal.



He has also promised to complete all the abandoned projects initiated by his predecessors including the construction of the road networks in Denkyembour district capital.



“I have engaged the Road Minister and he has told me that the government has released funds to pay road contractors so I am pretty sure that the contractor working on the Akwatia town roads will be on site soon”.



“I am also yet to pursue the contractor to ensure that they submit his certificates for payment to get the green light to resume work,” he reiterated.

The lawmaker revealed that he is going to engage private entities, civil society groups, and philanthropists to develop Akwatia instead of relying solely on funds from the central government.



Meanwhile, the legislature is livid at the government’s inability to release District Assembly Common Funds on time to enhance developmental projects.



He has described the government’s One million dollars per constituency campaign promise as lip service that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) used to woo the electorate.



He has, however, indicated that the policy could have helped to alleviate abject poverty and enhance development at the local level if the government implemented it.



Hon. Okoyo as popularly called in Akwatia has thus urged the people to remain resolute and be supportive in developing the area.