2023 Africa Games: Samson Deen sworn in as 2023 African Games LOC member

Minister Loc Sworn In.jpeg Sports Minister with members of the LOC

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif. Has sworn in the President of Ghana Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, to serve as a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games to be staged in Ghana.

He was sworn in at the Minister's secretariat on Thursday, 12th May 2022, where the Minister of sports urged him to support the team in delivering a successful hosting and staging of the 13th African Games.

The chairman of the LOC Accra2023 African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, and Mr. Reks Brobby, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer, were present to offer support to the Minister and welcome Mr. Samson Deen to the committee.

