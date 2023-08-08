2023 BECE: 8 candidates pregnant, 11 others did not show up for the paper – Birim North Education Directorate

File photo

The Birim North District Education Directorate disclosed that they registered 1,766 candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), but only 1,755 were present to write on the first day.

According to the figure, 11 of the candidates were not present to write the paper.



“We have no idea why some of them did not come and sit for their paper.” Eleven of the candidates did not show up to write their papers. Some of them dropped out after registering. Another factor is that we have thoroughly prepared the candidates. We have warned them not to indulge in examination misconduct. “We have never recorded any form of malpractice in the district, and we are hopeful that we will not record any this year,” Maa Akora, P.R.O for Birim North District Education Directorate, stated.



The directorate also stated that eight of the candidates were pregnant when they arrived for their exams.



Maa Akora, Public Relations Officer for Birim North District Education Directorate, told the media that preparations had been made for the pregnant teenagers.



According to the PRO, they collaborated with the health directorate to be present at the various centres where pregnant candidates were writing their exams.



He indicated that three of the eight candidates are almost due to deliver their babies.

“Eight of the candidates are pregnant, and three of them are about to give birth.” We have cooperated with the health directorate to deploy health professionals to the centres where people are taking the exam so that in the event of an emergency, they can support us.”



Maa Akora also urged the whole public, particularly parents, to support their children in everything they do so that they can triumph.



He stressed the need for parents and guardians to provide the greatest care for their children to guarantee that they prepare adequately for their exams.



He also bemoaned the high prevalence of adolescent pregnancy and asked for action to prevent men from exploiting minors sexually.



The PRO also stated that the tests had gone well so far, with no challenges recorded.