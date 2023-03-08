2
2023 IWD: Walk your talk, reduce import duties on sanitary products – Joyce Bawah to govt

Joyce Bawah Mogtari1212 Ghanaian politician, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Joyce Bawah Mogtari has called on the government to reduce the enormous import duties on sanitary pads and other products for women, as she reminded everyone that girls and women bleed.

Mrs. Bawah stated this in a social media post when celebrating International Women's Day today, March 8, 2023.

She wrote on Twitter, "On International Women's Day, I salute our women and girls!

"I choose to commemorate this day by reminding each and every one of us that girls and women bleed and call on government to walk its talk by removing import duties on sanitary towels and products," she stated.

The politician also added that the government should make conscious efforts to ensure Ghana produces its sanitary products at affordable prices to enable easy access to clean pads for girls and women.

"Government must also take steps to ensure that we produce sanitary products at cheaper and more affordable rates here in Ghana to ensure that our vulnerable girls and women can have access to clean pads as we #EmbraceEquity," she advised.



