7
Menu
News

2023 Nigerian elections: Akufo-Addo denies asking 'Bola Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance'

BUHARI AND AKUFO ADDO Akufo-Addo denies interfering in Nigerian elections

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied publications in the media that he wrote to the Nigerian presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and asked him to step aside for Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party.

In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the president said that he has never thought of writing such a letter.

Akufo-Addo added that he will never think of interfering in the 2023 election of Ghana’s sister country, Nigeria,

"My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria,” the tweets the president shared read.

Read the tweets shared by the president below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



IB/DO
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: