2023 Nigerian elections: Akufo-Addo denies asking 'Bola Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance'

Akufo-Addo denies interfering in Nigerian elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied publications in the media that he wrote to the Nigerian presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and asked him to step aside for Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party.

In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the president said that he has never thought of writing such a letter.



Akufo-Addo added that he will never think of interfering in the 2023 election of Ghana’s sister country, Nigeria,



"My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health.



“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.



“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria,” the tweets the president shared read.



Read the tweets shared by the president below:

My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qdDkyNNbtz — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022

I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria. 3/3 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022

IB/DO