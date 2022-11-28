3
2023 budget: This govt has no respect for Ghanaians - Okyere Darko

Kwame Okyere Darko Business development consultant Kwame Okyere Darko

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business development consultant Kwame Okyere Darko has described the 2023 budget as the most disrespectful budget by any government in the history of Ghana.

According to him, the measure proposed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to reduce the government's expenditures is an insult to the people of Ghana.

“This is the most disrespectful budget ever. When we were experiencing dumsor, the president acknowledged it any time he speaks because he had some respect for Ghanaians.

“For the past few months, Ghanaians have been complaining about the expenditure of the government, they have been saying that the government should cut down costs because it is the main cause of the challenges the country is facing.

“And when he (the finance minister) come to tell us about the government reducing expenditure he said the government is coming to change the number plate of land cruisers.

“This government does not respect us. This particular leadership of the NPP, they don’t take us for anything,” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Kwame Okyere Darko made these remarks in response to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's announcement that the use of V8 and V6 vehicles by government officials will cease in January 2023 as a cost-cutting measure.

The finance minister made the revelation when he presented the 2023 budget in parliament on November 24, 2022.

He said, "A ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel. All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023."

He also said, "there will be a limited budgetary allocation for the purchase of vehicles. For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase of new vehicles shall be restricted to locally assembled vehicles."

"Only essential official foreign travel across government including SOEs shall be allowed. No official foreign travel shall be allowed for board members...Accordingly, all government institutions should submit a travel plan for the year 2023 in mid-December of all expected travels to the Chief of Staff," he added.

