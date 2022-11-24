5
Menu
News

2023 budget will lead to more jobs, let us support the government to deliver – Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah NPP Comms Director NPP Director of Communication, Richard Ahiagbah

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communication of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah, has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the government's 2023 budget.

According to him, the budget's focus on reducing Ghana’s dependence on imports is very critical to the country's economic recovery.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, November 24, Ahiagbah added that the focus on import substitution will lead to more jobs being created in the country and the stabilisation of the country’s currency, the Ghana Cedi.

“The 2023 budget will focus on building local capacity for export. This means more jobs, growth, and a stable cedi among others. Now let's support the government to deliver,” parts of the tweet read.’’

Government to cut imports by 45%

The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the 2023 budget indicated that the government will target some specific products for import substitution through support to the private sector.

According to Ofori-Atta, the targeted products form about 45% of the value of the country’s annual imports, resulting in pressure on the cedi.

“Mr. Speaker, as I have already indicated, Ghana’s heavy dependence on imports places tremendous pressure on the Cedi, creating an unfavourable balance of payments position.

“On average, Ghana’s import bill exceeds US$10 billion annually and is accounted for by a diverse range of items that include iron, steel, aluminium, sugar, rice, fish, poultry, palm oil, cement, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, Toilet roll, toothpick, fruit juices, etc.," he said.

Other majority policies outlined by the government are as follows:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: