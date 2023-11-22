2024 Budget Debate: Haruna Iddrisu sparks outcry in Parliament over absence of Finance Minister, deputies

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South has expressed deep concern about the Finance Minister for failing to appear during the crucial 2024 budget debate.

Despite being aware of the minister's overseas negotiations with creditors, Haruna Iddrisu argued that the absence necessitated the presence of a representative to ensure parliamentary oversight.



Addressing the Parliament on November 22, he acknowledged the minister's international commitments but insisted that a representative should have been assigned to take notes on the proceedings.



Haruna Iddrisu urged the Speaker to pause the debate until a representative from the Ministry of Finance was present.



“Mr Speaker, I note that you announced at the commencement of public business, you want us to commerce on the budget today. Mr Speaker, as I look, I have not seen the minister for Finance or a representative of the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance has another minister of state and probably two other deputy ministers. Mr Speaker, budget oversight is our most important oversight function as parliament and budget oversight means a lot for the Ghanaians people."

He also urged the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to prioritize parliamentary duties over political campaigns.



He specifically addressed the Majority Leader, stating, “…it is important that the finance minister sits in and I am sure Mr Speaker you will want to hear this. You recall even in the days of Baah Wiredu he never missed an opportunity to be here and even to take notes, subsequently, we saw Seth Terkper made an effort. I am aware the finance minister himself is abroad on a negotiation with creditors on his bilateral and multilateral debt treatment but at least before we commence today’s debate, Leader of government business Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, don’t focus too much on what I know you are campaigning for, you will get there. Focus on parliament and its work and exercise oversight over the minister on behalf of the president in this chamber should make sure that at least before the commencement of the debate on the budget there is somebody representing the minister of finance," he said.



