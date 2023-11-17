2024 Budget: I’m very much disappointed at the late arrival of Ken Ofori Atta only to present a 'bogus' budget – Nyaho Tamakloe laments

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of Ghana’s prominent statemen has expressed deep disappointment at the late arrival of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the reading of the 2024 budget, labeling it as “bogus.”

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe remarked, “I was very disappointed at the late arrival of the Finance Minister for the 2024 budget reading. To me, it shows clearly that he really didn’t know what exactly he was coming to say and present to the house.”



The veteran politician sharing his review of the Finance Minister’s budget presentation bemoaned the insensitivity of the ruling government on the ordinary Ghanaian.



He emphasized the need for a budget that prioritizes the well-being of the everyday citizen.



He stated, “My concern for this country is basically the ordinary person in this country can lead a normal life. The ordinary person in this country could have hope – the ordinary person in this country can walk into any hospital and be treated. If these things are taken away from the ordinary Ghanaian, and they are unable to fend for themselves for a day, then I’m very much concerned because any budget that is not for the people means it’s a bogus budget.”

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed pain at the attempts by communicators within his own party to defend and justify aspects of the budget that he deemed “painful.”



The 2024 Budget, presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15, was dubbed the “Nkunim” (victory) budget, outlining the government’s interventions for social protection, job creation, and tax reduction measures. Ofori-Atta highlighted positive economic indicators, indicating that the economy was on track with a smaller deficit than targeted in the first eight months of 2023.



However, the Finance Minister’s budget statement has faced criticism from various quarters, including the largest opposition party, the NDC, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders. They contend that the budget fell short of expectations and failed to address key factors crucial for the country’s economic growth and recovery.