2024 Budget: US¢220m allocated to communities affected by dam spillage – Ofori-Atta

Aerial view of submerged communities | File photo

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has described the visit of the Finance Ministry to the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage in Mepe in the Volta Region, as “revealing” and “sobering.”

Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that his Ministry empathises with families affected and displaced by the spillage.



Reading the 2023 Budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, the Finance Minister, revealed government has allocated GHS220 Million as relief to support the victims of the spillage.



He said: “Government has budgeted an amount of 220 million to support the relief base for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah and Bono East Regions.”



Also, “for the restoration phase, Government through the Ministry of Agriculture will allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihoods.”

Mr Ofori-Atta disclosed that: “We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities.”



To help address the long-term effects of climate change on victims of drought, flooding, and other adverse weather events, the Ministry of Finance has applied to the “Global Shield Against Climate Risk Fund,” the Finance Minister indicated.



This he stressed is an” initiative launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the COP 27 in Sham ElSheikh, to access some financial resources to support communities upstream and downstream of the Akosombo Dam.”



Mr Ofori-Atta conveyed appreciation of President Akufo-Addo to entire Government, Non-Governmental Organisations, groups and individuals who have “empathised with, and supported the affected families” of the devastating spillage.