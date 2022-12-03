2024: Campaign with aeroplanes if our roads aren’t tarred – Chief tackles government

Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X

The Vice President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X is disappointed about the deplorable state of roads within the region.

He appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency to tar the roads within the area to facilitate easy movement especially from the rural areas to urban centres.



“If the government fails to tar the roads, then we the chiefs will do them ourselves and after the completion, they should use aeroplanes when coming to the area to campaign,” Osagyefo Akonu fumed.



At the Apayemkese 2022 festival at Asebu in the Central Region, celebrated by the Chiefs and people of Abura Asebu Kwamankese traditional area, the chief called out the government for paying lip-service to road network.



The festival was celebrated under theme “The Return of the Africans in the Diaspora to Asebu: Prospects for National Development”.

He lauded the Omanhen of Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyi (Prof) Amanfi VII for his tremendous developmental work in the area including the construction of laboratory at Moree Health center, a Police Station at Asebu, Pan-African Village, ongoing citrus factory as well as an ultra-modern market at Asebu.



On his part, Okatakyi Amanfi bemoaned the poor drainage system in the area which has contributed to poor sanitation in various communities.



He observed that erosion in most towns is fast eating away foundation of most buildings which poses great danger to lives and property in most communities.



Okatakyi Amanfi therefore called for government’s intervention to deal with the drainage problem in the Asebu Traditional Area.