2024 Election: Alan Kyerematen is a bigger threat to Mahama than Bawumia - Research reveals

The political fortunes of Alan Kyerematen have once more received massive endorsement from the Ghanaian populace as the latest survey names the Trade and Industry Minister as the man, if elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections, can beat John Dramani Mahama.

With less than 12 months to the much-anticipated showdown within the ruling NPP, political pundits have been angling for either Alan Kyerematen or Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia as the man to lead the elephant family to their most decisive election in history.



StatsGh, one of the most reliable survey groups and pollsters, followed up their early survey with another question on which of the two -Alan or Bawumia- would pose a serious threat to the second coming of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Having won the first poll conducted in May 2022 with a humbling 67% of the votes, the Trade Minister saw his fortunes surge further up with another landslide win.



A whopping 73% of the voters in the latest polls placed their trust in Alan Kyerematen as the strongest opposition to the second coming of John Mahama.



The remaining 27% endorsed Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, as the man to lead the elephant family to the 2024 general elections.

The two political giants took over Ghana's political landscape for the better part of 6 years as the natural replacement for President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo took centre stage.



Delegates from across polling stations will join the constituency, regional, national, and other appointees to decide the next presidential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the first half of 2023.



Having contested the presidential primaries in the past, long before his main contender joined the NPP, pundits and experts of the political game are tipping Ghana's Trade and Industry Minister, Hon Alan Kyerematen, to emerge the winner at the intra-party showdown.



The massive victory of pro-Alan candidates at the constituency and regional elections across the country only highlighted the impending primaries.



