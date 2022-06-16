2024 Election: Ashanti Region will fall for NDC - Henry Osei Akoto assures

Henry Osei Akoto, National Organizer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress

A National Organiser hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Henry Osei Akoto has indicated that the Ashanti Region has realized the goodness in the NDC as compared to the governing New Patriotic Party.

According to him, he will work hard to make sure that Ashanti Region will play a role in the win of the NDC come 2024.



"As a royal from Ashanti, I will ensure the party will win in the region come 2024 general elections when voted as the next National Organiser of the NDC."

Speaking to CTV’s Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo, Mr Henry Osei Akoto said there have been numerous wrong perceptions about the NDC in the Ashanti Region but with the track record of the party and his performance, the region will fall to the party in the coming general elections.



He added that Ghanaians thought the Nana Addo’s government was coming to do magic only to bring hardship since things have become difficult for the poor man on the street adding that those in the Ashanti Region have seen what Mahama and NDC did and can boast of massive developmental projects commissioned by the Mahama’s administration in the region.