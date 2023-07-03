2024 Election: Mahama will win ‘one touch’, no runoff, no court case – Paramount Chief of Agona Nsabaa

Paramount Chief of Agona Nsabaa, Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III

The Paramount Chief of Agona Nsabaa, Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III has said the signa are clear on the wall that the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 election convincingly.

According to him, many Ghanaians due to the economic hardship they have experienced for some time and continue to experience under the Akufo-Addo government have resolved to vote against the New Patriotic Party and elect the NDC led by John Mahama to steer the country back on the path to economic prosperity.



“In the upcoming 2024 election, we don’t want any court issues, no election petition. We also don’t want a runoff, we want a knockout. We pray that Mahama will win the election in the first round.



“Ghanaians including children know of the hardship we are experiencing as a people under the Akufo-Addo led-government. We don’t even get money to buy medicine for pregnant women. So, I beg of you my people, this time around let’s vote against the NPP and bring Mahama to power to take us out of this hardship we are facing,” Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III said this when ex-President John Mahama, newly elected MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson and the MP for Agona East Constituency, Queenster Pokuah Sawyer paid a visit to the palace.



The Chief urged John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party not to forget the Agona Nsabaa Community and the entire Agona East Constituency if he becomes President as they really need development.



On his part, ex-President John Dramani Mahama pledged to support the People of Agona Nsabaa and the entire Agona East Constituency to fix their challenges.

He appealed to the people of Agona Nsabaa and Agona Mintah to support him and the NDC to ensure victory in 2024, adding that he’s poised to continue from where he left off to ensure infrastructure development across the country.



The Member of Parliament for Agona East Constituency, Hon. Queenster Pokuah Sawyer on her part stated that although her party is not in power, she’s doing everything possible to ensure that area meets its developmental needs.



A sod was cut for the Construction of durbar ground and the Construction of Astroturf Park in the Agona East Constituency of the Central Region.