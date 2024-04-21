2024 Election: Minority berates Afenyo-Markin over attack on Mahama

Parliament of Ghana | File photo

The Minority in Parliament has slammed their Majority counterparts for asking Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama in the December 7 presidential election.

Majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin in an address to the media rejected the failure tag slapped on the Nana Addo administration by persons within the opposition NDC.



The Effutu MP further warned Ghanaians against returning the NDC to power since the former President and NDC's flagbearer, has nothing new to offer.



“We have the NDC candidate who has had the opportunity to serve as vice president and president. He’s been vice president for three and a half years before and he’s been president for some four and half years.



"We know his track record. He is the same person with the same old team coming to tell us that they have something to offer but we know their track record,” he told the media.



He further claimed that if Mahama secures victory in the elections, his single-term presidency would likely diminish any sense of urgency in governance, as he would not be vying for re-election.

“He has only one term, there will be no sense of urgency, and we dare say that from day one that government will be in crisis because those party people will be struggling for who should be the next leader.



"Ghanaians need a stable government with focus. Dr Bawumia offers a better future than John Mahama,” he added.



But, Speaking to Starr News, Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansa criticized the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, for failing to uphold Ghana’s democratic principles in the 4th Republic.



“Ghana has suffered as a result of these deliberate actions by the government. This is the time the NPP must apologize to Ghanaians for abysmal failure. This is not the time for comparison. They should bow their heads in shame. How can we buy fuel at 63 Cedis a gallon now.”



“They should leave it for Ghanaians to judge. Ghanaians are the best judge” she added.