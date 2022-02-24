2024 Election behind NDC’s rejection of E-Levy - Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin

MP says NDC imposed more taxes when they were in power

NPP cancelled most of NDC’s taxes - Afenyo-Markin



Opposition to E-Levy a political decision for NDC – MP



Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has said that the opposition of the E-Levy by the minority caucus in parliament was not because they cared that it will affect Ghanaians.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s opposition was because of a party decision which is geared towards them winning the 2024 General Elections.



Afenyo-Markin said when the NDC was in power, it imposed several taxes without caring about its effects. He added that it was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that cancelled most of these taxes.

“In 2017 when the NPP come into power, we abolished certain taxes, repelled certain tax laws ... this government did not introduce any tax for the purpose of implementing Free Senior High School.



“The NPP government did not implement a tax for the sake of implementing Free SHS. If you go to electricity, in the NDC era, they told us that the cost of production was high, therefore, the high tariffs we were paying was to make up for the cost,” he said in an interview on Joy News' PM Express monitored by GhanaWeb.



Afenyo-Markin, who is also a member of parliament for Effutu, urged Ghanaians not to believe the NDC on their claims that the E-Levy will hurt their livelihood.



According to him, the minority was initially cooperating with them before they suddenly decided that the levy should be dropped entirely, saying “it is not us, it is a party decision”.



“If it is your party’s decision to use E-Levy to fight the 2024 Election, tell Ghanaians. Don’t tell Ghanaians you are fighting for them because they are suffering,” he said.