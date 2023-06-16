2024 Elections: I’ll beat Mahama hands down - Kennedy Agyapong predicts ahead of NPP primaries

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and John Mahama

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency and aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed confidence in his ability to defeat former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Kennedy Agyapong, known for his outspoken nature, took to Twitter to proclaim his conviction of emerging victorious both in the NPP primaries and the subsequent face-off with Mahama.



In the Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb on June 15, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong stated, "I will beat John Mahama hands down in the 2024 elections."



The post reflects his optimism about winning the NPP primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023, and his subsequent nomination as the party's flagbearer.



With former President John Mahama having secured the flagbearer position for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 elections, the potential face-off between Agyapong and Mahama promises to be an intense and closely watched battle. Agyapong's confidence in defeating Mahama "hands down" indicates his conviction in his own political ability to resonate with the electorate.



As the NPP primaries draw nearer, Kennedy Agyapong has been intensifying his efforts to garner support from party members and present his vision for the party's future. His declaration of triumph over Mahama serves as his determination to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





I will BEAT John Mahama hands down in the 2024 elections ????️ — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) June 15, 2023

