2024 Elections: ‘Let anybody play the bloody fool’ – Suhuyini responds to Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has told members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the “NPP will never hand over power to the NDC” comment by Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, should be a wakeup call for them.

He said that even though he sees the comments by the food and agriculture minister as “tantrums of a coward”, the NDC should never think that the 2024 election will be a walk in the park.



Speaking as a panelist on Good Morning Ghana, monitored by GhanaWeb, Suhuyini added that the NDC must be careful because the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has a reputation for stealing the people’s will, citing the 2008 elections as an example.



“Maybe it should be a wake-up call for those who think the 2024 elections is going to be a nice tea party, but it is not going to be a nice one.



“So, instead of us shouting back I think we should sit down and gird our loins, wage out campaigns… open our eyes at the polling stations, get the results that we deserve, and protect it every step of the way,” he said.



The legislator, however, indicated that any attempt to circumvent the will of Ghanaians in 2024 will not auger well for the detractors.



“And let anybody play the bloody fool once the results are declared and they are authentic and in the favour of the opposition. That person will smell the people’s power,” he said.

He reiterated that the political upheavals seen in other African countries could be seen in Ghana should they be any attempt to steal the people's verdict.



What Bryan Acheampong said:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.

Watch the interview below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/KPE