2024 Elections: Mahama yet to take ‘firm decision’ to contest – Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that no ‘firm decision’ has been made on whether the former president will lead the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.



Speaking on Original TV when?, Bawah Mogtari said that with three years left for Ghanaians to go to the polls, John Mahama and his camp have ample time to deliberate and make a decision on whether to throw in his hat for the elections.



She however suggested that John Maham will stand a great chance of winning should he contest the 2024 elections.

Her conviction is premised on the gains the John Mahama and the NDC made in the 2020 elections as well as the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its promise.



According to her, there is a general acceptance that John Mahama steered that affairs of the country better than his successor.



“It’s early days yet and I always say three years is a very long time. No firm decisions have been made but I tend to engage all sort of people and anytime I meet people they pray that he comes back again. I think that history has been very kind to him. In many ways, he has attained within a very short time a certain modicum of vindication and I think people are warmer, more accepting and more expectant.



“The best thing is that in 2020 after the loss we all didn’t expect in 2016, exactly four years later he could garner six million Ghanaians to vote not just for his ticket but for the NDC. I think that gives you a certain expectation. It gives you a certain realization also. It also brings you to a certain point that most of the things people did not understand then, with the benefit hindsight they understand now and appreciate him more,” she said.



The private legal practitioner cited that issue of corruption as one of the major drawbacks of the Akufo-Addo government.

She said that whiles the president promised in opposition to adopt effective ways of dealing with the canker, the issue has rather worsened under his watch.



“Akufo-Addo in his campaign said he was going to use the Anas principle. Everyone believed he was going to use it but after he assumed power, we saw Cash For Seats, PDS and how Martin Amidu was handled as Special Prosecutor which has given people reasons to rethink about certain things,” said.



She hailed John Mahama for his tolerance of opposing views and handling of the economy when he was the country’s first gentleman.



“We all evolve and Ghanaians warm up as we go along but if you look at things regarding infrastructure, hospitals, regarding the performance of the cedi against dollar, our attempts at fighting corruption, it is easy to see in many ways that John Mahama did his very best under the circumstances,” she said.