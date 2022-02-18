2024 Elections: NDC will accept defeat before EC declares results – Abronye DC

Bono Regional NPP Chair, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, Abronye DC, has said that the National Democratic Congress will pull out of the 2024 general elections, even before the Electoral Commission declares the result.

He stated that people would be shocked that citizens will go out in their numbers just to vote against the NDC.



“The NDC will raise their hands in despair and say that ‘based on the results coming in from the polling centres we are pulling out’. They would accept defeat even before the Electoral Commission declares the results and the winner,” he said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Thursday, February 17.



When asked by what margin the NPP would win with, he replied that “NPP, we are working within our numbers to maintain the numbers.”



He supported his position that the NPP is winning the elections because statistics have proven that the NDC since 2000, has never won an election by more than 51% but the NPP has won with over 51%.

Abronye DC explained that the above statistics imply that the NDC lacks the numbers while its counterpart, the NPP, has massive support from the citizens thus, the need to ride on that for victory in 2024.



Speaking further on elections, he indicated that fuel prices took the centre stage of political discussions in 2008 when the two major parties battled it out with policies of reduction to win Ghanaians over.



He noted that the NPP promised to reduce fuel prices, after an earlier reduction, even when the world market price was rising, however, the NDC couldn’t keep to their promise.



The NPP regional Chair thus told Ghanaians that if ex-president John Mahama promises them fuel reduction then it is a ‘419 scam’.