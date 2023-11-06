2024 Elections: NPP is up against a formidable opponent – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, Director of the National Lottery Authority NLA

A member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Sammi Awuku has asserted that John Dramani Mahama is a formidable candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' on November 5, 2023, he emphasized that retaining power in the 2024 elections would not be a straightforward task.



"It is not going to be an easy campaign, as President Akufo-Addo himself stated yesterday,” he said.



According to him, he is confident that Dr Bawumia would emerge victorious in the 2024 elections, citing the NPP's strategic approach as the key to their success.



"We are up against a very formidable opponent, but the NPP will win in 2024 based on a superior strategy, our message, and our ability…I am confident of an NPP victory in 2024 because what is the alternative? The alternative must also tell us what they intend to do. They are not new to the politics of our country," he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Akufo-Addo has held the position of the party's leader since 2007. As per the NPP's constitution, Dr. Bawumia, following his victory in the presidential primaries, assumes the role of the new leader of the party.

Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



