2024 Elections: NPP supporters must start rehearsing their jubilation – Tema MCE*

Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema MCE has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 election and break the eight, is not in doubt; what is in doubt is whether the party’s supporters will jubilate over the victory without major incidents.

A year ahead of the polls, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is pleading with the party’s supporters to start rehearsing their jubilation, emphasizing that it has to be measured.



“I shudder to think the riotous passions that will drive the jubilations when we win the 2024 elections and so my plea is that our supporters begin to practice how to jubilate in a way that does not end up causing havoc when we break the eight.” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



Amarh Ashitey was speaking to journalists on the sidelines after he had filed his nomination to contest the NPP’s parliamentary 2024 ticket for Tema East.



According to him, “every writing on the wall points to the fact that the NPP is winning 2024 hands down.”



Meanwhile, Amarh Ashitey was accompanied by a mob of party followers and party executives who carried along with victory songs, amidst drumming, dancing and merrymaking.

The group had started out from the AFKO junction and trooped to the Tema New Town NPP Party office where the nomination was filed.



Meanwhile, the MCE decried what he said is irresponsible talk over Ghana’s response to the crisis in Niger.



Responding to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s disparagement that any commitment of Ghanaian troops to possible military intervention by ECOWAS in Niger, where the civilian government has been overthrown, is a useless endeavour, the MCE said such commentary is irresponsible.



According to him, it also paints Ghana in a very bad light within the comity of nations.



“As a country, we are foundational stakeholders in ECOWAS given that our first president, Kwame Nkrumah, championed the formation of the OAU which later gave birth to ECOWAS. And so, to describe as useless, any move to commit military troops to an intervention by ECOWAS in a troubled sister country is irresponsible.”

The MCE’s comments come in the wake of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s national Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia warning president Akufo-Addo not to commit Ghanaian troops to any “useless intervention” by ECOWAS.



According to the MCE, “such undiplomatic language only undermines Ghana’s reputed position in ECOWAS.”



On his part, Hon. Charles Amos, a former Assembly Member for the Padmore Electoral area in Tema Community One and a leading member of Tema East NPP said, “Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey was a footballer and selling food items at the Abomosu market in Tema Manhean and worked at his grandmother’s chop bar before becoming a fishmonger, he was a truck pusher for a while and very humble. He was also a fisherman for several years whiles studentizing at the same time, he acted as the head-porter of the family by carrying fish and other food items to the market, something which is known in the local Ghanaian parlance as “kayayoo”.



He has a unique brain power and because he is mathematically inclined, he did calculation oriented courses at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Beckton University of East London and was at JICA/NTT NEOMEIT KYUSHU CORPORATING in Japan with specialization in Telecommunications, he was a University lecturer in Engineering Science and Engineering Mathematics at the Cavendish College in East London, United Kingdom.



He was also a lecturer at the ALL NATIONS UNIVERSITY COLLEGE in Koforidua, he was a Ghana Telecom Engineer, a manager at VODAFONE Ghana and a director of HUAWEI, he has been a board member of several organizations and occupied many managerial positions before he became the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive. I am a close friend of his parents when I was a sea-man, so I knew Yohane Amarh Ashitey when he was a little boy. I think he was born in 1978.

His performance at TMA is one of the best, his human relationship is excellent and his God-fearing nature too is admired by many. He is a financier of the party and was an NPP co-ordinator at sea light. He has been able to unite the party and when he declared his intension to contest in Tema East, I and many party supporters and executives went on jubilation, in fact, the whole constituency went agog because of the candidature of Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, he is going unopposed because he is the best to win the Tema East seat.”



“Many people admire him so much for his brilliance and spirit of humility. He is liked by the Clergy, the Christian and Islamic communities as well as traditional rulers. Since he became the Tema MCE, he has been able to provide jobs for the youth, improved education, health, sports, sanitation and infrastructural development among other things, we will use him as our parliamentary candidate to whip the NDC like a primary school child”. Hon. Charles Amos said.



Those in attendance include the clergy, traditional rulers, assembly members, teachers, students, former NPP executives, market women, fishmongers, women groups, footballers, trotro and taxi drivers, fishermen, truck pushers and “kaya-yei”. Among the huge crowd includes Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, the hardworking Tema East NPP chairman.