2024 Elections: NPP will suffer defeat for ‘touching’ Owusu Bempah – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has revealed one of the things that will cause the New Patriotic Party's defeat in the 2024 elections.

Gaisie who has prophesied that the party will lose the next elections said that the NPP will be punished for the recent arrest of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries.



According to him, Reverend Owusu Bempah was the man who held the NPP together spiritually and that his arrest and brush with the law has displeased God who will punish the NPP in the 2024 elections.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, gave an insight into happenings in the spiritual realm during elections, revealing that he fought battles with Reverend Owusu Bempah.



He claimed that Owusu Bempah toured all sixteen regions of the country to position the NPP as the winner of the elections.



He added that the party has touched ‘God’s anointed’ and will suffer the consequence in the 2024 elections.



“What they did to Prophet Owusu Bempah will have repercussions on them. What Reverend Owusu has done for the NPP … There are politicians who have done worse things. They’ve sat on TV to lie through their teeth and some of them offended the court but nothing happened.

“You don’t know the fights I had with Reverend Owusu Bempah in spirit during the last elections. I respect all pastors who pray for the NPP and I’ve had my issues with Reverend Owusu Bempah but he is anointed. For them to touch God’s anointed like they’ve done to Reverend Owusu Bempah, it will cost them.



“Let NDC be prepared because they are coming back to power. Come what may, the NDC will win the 2024 elections. When NDC comes to power in 2024, it will take NPP 16 years or more to return. NDC will come back, break the eight and even spend more.



“Reverend Owusu Bempah is the spiritual livewire of the NPP. He did dirty works for the NPP. I traveled all the sixteen regions during the elections and wherever I went, I was told Reverend Owusu Bempah had been there. They’ve caused the man so much harm. They should apologise to him,” Nigel Gaisie told Angel FM.



Nigel Gaisie in the same interview held on Monday, October 18, 2021 ruled out any chance of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia winning the elections even if elected the NPP flagbearer.



“A president in West Africa will resign before his time. It’s an Anglophone country. There is a greater agenda to make way for his successor. I don’t see Bawumia becoming president in the 20 or 25 years. I saw him wearing President’s Akufo-Addo’s shoe so the likelihood is that President Akufo-Addo will resign for him to take over but it will not go beyond 2024. That one is established. I have seen our leadership for the next 25 years and Bawumia is not part,” he said.