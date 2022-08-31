2024 Elections: Pressure mounts on Gavivina Okudzeto to contest Central Tongu seat

Ian-Calvin Gavivina Okudzeto

Ghana’s political space is typified by two types of politicians. The career politicians who from their early stages set out to be politicians and those who were on a different career path but received a higher calling to serve their people.

The latter group is predominantly made of self-made entrepreneurs who through their entrepreneurial activities are able to impact lives and embark on life-changing charity activities.



"As these noble and generous persons undertake charitable activities and play key roles in the growth of the areas, they sooner than later receive interest from traditional authorities and key personalities in their areas to take up a political position where opportunities abound for them to make an even greater contribution to the growth of the area and the country at large."



Ian-Calvin Gavivina Okudzeto is currently experiencing the aforementioned situation with chiefs, elders and influential persons in the Central Tongo constituency urging him to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Gavivina Okudzeto has been approached by the traditional authorities who have been impressed by his efforts toward the growth of the area



Gavivina is credited with spearheading a lot of projects in the Adidome area and has become a household name in the area.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gavivina Okudzeto gave out relief items to the district hospital to enable it to provide adequate healthcare to the people.



His love for education has seen him donate over 10,000 reading materials and exercise books to various schools in the area.



Youth development and unity form a key part of his activities as he has organized seminars and football competitions for the youth in the area.



With deep connections in the corporate world, it is expected that Gavivina Okudzeto could draw unprecedented success to Central Tongu, hence the determination by the chiefs and opinion leaders to have him contest the 2024 elections.