2024 Elections: We’ll sacrifice our lives for victory - Asiedu Nketiah warns

The new leaders of the National Democratic Congress say they are ready to sacrifice their lives to win the 2024 general elections.

The party’s new national chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in his inaugural address after the NDC’s national delegates’ congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, said: “We are prepared to sacrifice everything; and I mean everything, including our lives, to achieve victory,” Mr Asiedu Nketia.



“Wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty”, he noted.



“Looking at the array of executives elected today, I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant. We cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”



“We are not taking the confidence for granted. Ghana is in a crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads”.



“What we need is unity. We pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days, our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board, even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”



National Chairman



Johnson Asiedu Nketia



Vice Chairmen



Awudu Sofo Azourka – 1st Vice Chair



Dr Sherry Ayittey – 2nd Vice Chair



Yakubu Abanga Alhassan – 3rd Vice Chair



General Secretary



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey



Deputy General Secretary

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah



Gbande Foyo Mustapha



National Organiser



Joseph Yammin



Deputy National Organisers



Kobby Barlon



Elikem Kotoko



National Communications Officer



Sammy Gyamfi – Unopposed

Deputy National Communications Officers



Malik Basintale



Godwin Ako Gunn



National Zongo Caucus Coordinator



Mamah Cole Younger



NEC Members



Wonder Victor Kutor



Araba Tagoe



Cecilia Asaga

Victoria Kuma-Mintah



Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey



National Women’s Organiser



Hannah Louisa Bissiw



National Youth Organiser



George Opare Addo