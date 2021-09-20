2024 Elections: We will decide for you at Bole Bamboi – Obiri Boahen ‘warns’ Mahama

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

John Mahama has said the 2024 elections is do or die for the NDC

He says the party will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that their ballots are protected at the polling station



Nana Obiri Boahen has condemned him for making such comments



Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to desist from passing remarks that tend to inflame tempers in the country.



Nana Obiri Boahen on Wontumi FM said that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 election cannot intimidate the governing New Patriotic Party as the party is prepared to match whatever violence he might be planning.



Nana Obiri Boahen stated that the governing party has loyalists who are ready to put their lives on the line for the party and will not be cowed into their shells by the tactics of the NDC.

He warned that if John Dramani Mahama does not refrain from such statements, the NPP will ‘show’ him something in his backyard of Bole Bamboi.



“Don’t underrate the NPP now, the NDC used to intimidate us but now the NPP is hardcore. If Mahama jokes, we will decide for him at Bole Bamboi polling station,” Wontumionline.com quoted him.



Nana Obiri Boahen further urged supporters o the party to accept the nominations by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



He said that the president could not satisfy the interest of all party members hence the need for them to place the interest of the party above theirs.



"In the supreme interest of the party, we should accept whatever comes and forge ahead. Those coming must also work hard. There are many offices in Accra who are handled by NPP officials but they don’t address the issues of the grassroots," he said.