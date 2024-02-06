2024 Elections: We will not forgive you if you let NDC lose any vote - Hannah Bissiw

Hannah Bissiw, National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

The National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Hannah Bissiw, has cautioned against mistakes that could jeopardize the party's chances in the 2024 elections.

Bissiw emphasized that the party would not forgive any member whose errors might hinder their quest for victory.



Speaking to party sympathizers in a video shared by UTV, Hannah Bissiw stressed the importance of unity and hard work within the party to ensure the return of their flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, to power.



She urged members to rally behind the regional women's organizer, regional chairmen and all parliamentary candidates.



"Anyone who makes a mistake for us to lose a vote, we will not forgive you. So, we are going to fight a good fight, that is why we are all here at this time.



“We have talked about the 24-hour economy and for me that couldn’t even attend school, I am aware that the 24-hour economy will create more jobs for us,” she said.





AM/SARA



