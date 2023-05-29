2024: Former NPP Regional vice chair to contest Cape Coast North seat

The former Central Region NPP vice chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi

Former Central Regional vice chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Horace Ekow Ewusi, is lacing his boots to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 polls.

Ekow Ewusi, who did not contest any executive position again has confirmed he will seek to enter parliament on the party’s ticket in the Cape Coast North Constituency.



The seat is currently occupied by Kwamena Mintah Nyarku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who defeated NPP’s Barbara Asher Ayisi in the 2020 polls with a vote difference of 1330.



Whereas Kwamena Mintah Nyarku polled 22,972 votes representing 50.63% of the then Deputy Minister for Education in charge of basic schools, Barbara Asher Ayisi polled 21,642 votes, 47.70%



Ekow Ewusi, the Chairman of the Council of Patrons for the Cape Coast North constituency has promised to take back the seat for the NPP in the 2024 polls if given the nod.



“Very soon, NPP will open nominations for parliamentary primaries and I am seriously considering picking forms to contest because I feel as an MP there is a lot I can do to help Cape Coast North constituency,” he declared during an interview at ATL FM in Cape Coast.

He outlined his vision of enhancing developmental projects in the constituency by lobbying for more projects and providing opportunities for the youth to engage in skills training.



The former Regional Executive expressed disappointment in most Members of Parliament (MPs) who solely depend on the MP’s common fund before embarking on projects to benefit constituents.



“If you are a Member of Parliament and making excuses of waiting for MP’s Common Fund before you can develop your constituency, then you are not fit for purpose,” he observed.



According to him, the office of MP creates opportunities for one to lobby, whether within the country or outside, to ameliorate the plight of constituents.



“The MP must go and lobby whether you will lobby in Ghana or abroad. Wherever you are going to lobby, you lobby to upgrade the welfare of your people,” he stressed.