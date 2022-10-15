2024: Mahama 'too gentle'; we need a 'Trump' like Ken Agyapong as president – Appiatus

Kennedy Agyapong and John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama’s problem is that he is too gentle and Ghana, currently, does not need gentle people as leaders in 2024, seasoned Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, Appiatus, has said.

The music producer noted that instead of Mr Mahama, who has been highly tipped for a comeback as the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 polls, he is rooting for Kennedy Agyapong to be president in 2024.



Mr Agyapong is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and has declared his intention to contest Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen, the two frontrunners for the flagbearer position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Born Appiah Dankwa, Appiatus was the man who made the beat for the famous NPP’s 2008 campaign song by Daddy Lumba titled “Nana dier oye winner” to wit “Nana Akufo-Addo is a winner”.



Despite making the beat for the hit campaign song that brought the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo to power, Appiatus said he greatly likes Mr Mahama, the prominent opposition leader.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Friday, 14 October 2022, Appiatus told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that “someone like Mahama, I dey feel am waa, I won’t lie, I really like Mahama, he doesn’t know but I like him. I like the way he is.”



“During his time, [as president], people were attacking this man and even when he got angry, the way he talked: ‘you’ve not been a president before’ (Appiatus said in a soft voice to mimic Mahama), he’s just a gentleman, I think he’s so gentle that it’s a problem, I feel that where Ghana has gotten to, we don’t need gentle people again.”



He noted that “when Kennedy Agyapong said he wanted to stand, (contest as president), ‘I said this man should come’; we need a ‘Trump’ to come and stir up things because where we’ve reached, we need a president that can fight with someone on social media, so I wish Kennedy Agyapong will be president in 2024 because Mahama is too gentle; when he talks, we won’t listen…”