2024: Muntaka charges NDC to shock NPP in Ashanti Region

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has said the NDC will shock the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region come 2024 general elections.

The MP made said this while speaking at the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the party held by the Ashanti regional executives today Friday, June 10, 2022.

According to him, the NDC will show the NPP that the region is also their stronghold.

He said the NDC will not allow the NPP to rig the 2024 election in the region adding that "the 2024 election is not for sale".

Mr. Muntaka said it is the will of Ghanaians that will come to pass come 2024 and any act of “ways and means” by the NPP to manipulate the election will not see the light.

Mr Muntaka also called on the party to unite ahead of the 2024 general election and avoid anything that will disintegrate the party in the region.

For his part, the former Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Samuel Sarpong, who gave the history of the party also called for unity.

