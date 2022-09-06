2024 NPP's presidential race: It will be disastrous to bypass Ken Agyapong - Group

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

A group calling itself Ken '4' President 2024, says it will be disastrous for the ruling NPP to bypass the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and choose any other person as the party's 2024 flagbearer.

According to them, Mr. Agyapong remains the best option for the party's top leadership as he is currently the most discipline, frank and truthful among those who are aspiring to lead the party in the 2024 general polls.



In a press release signed by the secretary of the group Mr. Kwadwo Owusu and copied to OTEC News on Monday, September 5, 2022, the movement called on all party delegates to see the principled nature of the MP and select him as the next flagbearer.



Read the full statement below:

GO HIGH KEN!



GHANA BELIEVES IN YOU.



Mathematically, it is certain, without a doubt, that, the internal euphoria and the determination to have an unrivaled flagbearer in the New Patriotic Party is almost settled, because, the grassroots of the party have made it personal to make a very highly Patriotic, honest, discipline, and result-oriented Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the flagbearer of the party, so that, coming 2024 general elections, NPP will be the 3rd time winner and with Ken, it's a foregone conclusion.



The evidence is clear and undeniable. Party members who walked out of the party for personal reasons are back with solid support for the man Ken, because, his constant truthfulness and unchanging frankness are intact and apt when it comes to deliberating on national issues without fear or favour. And that's the nature of the man Ken, coupled with his spectacular philanthropic acts for the needy and employment opportunities for the youth all over the country.



All members of the Ken '4' president believe and support this open truth that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is indeed the right man to lead the NPP to victory, because, effective leadership and management is the discipline, carrying it out and that is what Ken stands for. Ghana needs a practical and realist, straightforward with discipline and honest attitude, yet, talk the language of the visionary and the idealist. No wonder the mantle of authority and leadership is bestowed on him, to win 2024 for the NPP and Ghana.

The staggering part of this whole movement is that Ken's appearance anywhere produces an on-the-spot, unimaginable mammoth crowd that sprouts out of nowhere to support VOLUNTARILY, and it is a clear departure from Ghana's previous politics we have witnessed, with a special emphasis on the essence of leadership in Ken"s lifestyle and his willingness to confront unequivocally the major problems of the people, which makes him one in a million.



In this era and age, Ghana needs selfless simplifiers, who can cut through argument, debate, and doubt to offer solutions everybody can understand. And that has nothing to do with; whose turn it is or the Methuselah in the NPP



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is not the most wanted for nothing, but a highly determined man whose influence and approach yields result and bold to hush negative whispers of necessity.



God bless Ghana and make us great and strong.



Kwadwo Owusu,

SECRETARY,



Ken '4' president 2024,



0244160707.