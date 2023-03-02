2024: NPP will likely lose if our flagbearer was part of this government – Addai-Nimoh

Francis Addai-Nimoh

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, has called on members of the party to vote for a new face to lead the party to enable it to "break the eight."

The former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region said the party needs a new face who has not been part of the current government, who is unblemished and can unify the party towards the 2024 general elections.



"The records show that if you have a candidate who has been part of the outgoing government, you're not likely to win," Mr Addai-Nimoh who has not been part of President Akufo-Addo's campaign said.



Mr Addai-Nimoh who placed third in the 2014 flagbearership race of the party was speaking to the media when he paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to celebrate Awukudea and to officially inform him of his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the party.

For his part, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II asked God's blessings for Mr Addai-Nimoh as he seeks to be elected to lead the NPP.



He also entreated the party to elect a saleable candidate to lead them into the 2024 general elections.