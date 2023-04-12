2024: We won’t be as lawless as Bryan Acheampong is seeking to do – NDC

Mustapha Gbande, NDC deputy General Secretary

A Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has given the assurance that the party will not take the laws of the country into its hands in the face of extreme provocations from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

He added that in view of said provocations and shenanigans from the governing NPP, the NDC will take some precautions.



According to him, there is nothing courageous about mobilising people to cause mayhem.



The deputy party scribe was reacting to the comments of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 general elections.



Mr Acheampong said this at a unity walk organised by the party to climax the Kwahu Easter festivities over the weekend.



Mr Gbande spoke in an interview with the host of Ghana Yensom morning show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

“It is not a delight to mobilise people to visit mayhem on innocent people,” he said.



“We know the track record of the man, Mr Bryan Acheampong,” he noted.



“Bryan Acheampong may have a track record in Ayawaso West Wuogon and Techiman South,” he said, adding that “Bryan Acheampong is a danger to himself and not just Ghanaians.”



Mr Gbande alleged that Mr Acheampong when he made the controversial statement may have been high on alcohol judging from gestures at the event over the weekend.



He said the Food and Agriculture Minister is nobody for the NDC to worry its head over.

“But as a law-abiding party, we are asking the police administration to call the minister to order as a way of equality before the law,” he said.



“If the police fail to take action, we will further advise our supporters to advise themselves and not wait for a gun to be fired before they also take action going into the next elections,” he warned.



He noted that Ghana has enjoyed peace irrespective of political differences so “we don’t expect this feat to be jeopardised by the NPP.”