2024 campaign will be difficult without the $1 million per constituency promise – NPP MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Agyei Anwhere has said that it is going to be difficult for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to campaign in the 2024 general election if the government fails to pay the $1 million per constituency as promised.

“I have said it repeatedly that government has to find money by all means to complete the $1 million per constituency projects if not it is going to hunt us in 2024”, Hon Anhwere warned



Hon. Anwhere gave the warning while addressing some major problems confronting his constituents.



He noted that the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency is grappling with bad roads and other halted projects started after 2016 due to the lack of funding



Giving reasons a lot of projects in his constituency have come to a standstill, Mr Anwhere stated categorically that, all those projects were funded with the $ 1 million per constituency which has stopped coming.

Citing examples in a particular town, the MP revealed, “I think I have to say this as it is. The Seidi toilet facility is one of the $ 1 million per constituency projects. The people of Seidi haven’t gotten a single toilet facility yet they have been voting all the time. So during my tour in my constituency and engagement, they requested for a toilet facility.”



To him, those projects are the most important things for the people in those communities hence there is the need to complete them.



“These are the things when you do the people themselves will testify that they have really benefited from their votes”, he revealed.



“Are you telling me that, if the toilet facility is left uncompleted, you can tell somebody to vote for you in 2024? He asked Kwame Tanko on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview on the show “Angel in the Morning” monitored by MyNewsGH.com.