2024 election: I'll be a polling station agent - John Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has said as part of his measures to ensure a "transparent" election in the 2024 general election, he will serve as a polling station agent after casting his vote.

The flagbearer said this in Ho on Monday, October 18, 2021, where he met party executives and former government appointees as part of his activities to mark his one-day thank you tour in the Volta region.



"I'm the presidential candidate but I'll go and seat at a polling station and be a polling agent on that day."



He urged his followers and supporters to put away criticism and do as he will do saying "All of us who make a lot of noise and criticize our executives, I beg, that day, leave your criticism and take your small banku and soup and go and seat at a polling station from morning till evening and let them count; supervise and make sure that the right thing is done. That is your contribution to the party."

The former President, however, was optimistic that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will come back to power in 2024 "if the right thing is done. I believe any election that is free and fair in this country, NDC will win."



Mr. Mahama also alleged that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cheated him in the 2020 election but he will resist any attempt by the NPP to rig the come 2024 election.



"For 2024, we want to serve notice that we will do everything to make sure that the 2024 election will be transparent, fair, and clean. We won’t want to cheat anybody and we’ll not make any attempt to cheat anybody. But we’ll also make sure nobody cheats us," he said at the Asogli Palace in Ho where he met with the Chiefs and people of Asogli.