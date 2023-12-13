2024 election: Mahama will beat Bawumia in the zongos, northern regions – Global Infoanalytics

Posters of John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Global InfoAnalytics has predicted an overwhelming win for the former President John Mahama over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 election in the Zongo communities.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah stated that the Zongos are very clear in their minds on who they will vote for in the 2024 election.



“The Zongos are very clear in their minds as to who they want to vote for, they are clearly for Mahama. Even the Christians among the Zongos are overwhelmingly for Mahama. So the Zongo at this time is no go area for Dr. Bawumia when you look at the data,” Mr. Massa indicated.



He stated that the Muslims do not vote based on religion and “what we saw in the Northern region is a confirmation of what I always believe in among the northerners and zongos.”

“The Christians are more likely to use religion as a basis of voting than the Muslims from the polls that we have seen so far.



“The religion and other ethnic religions are, I will say, minors with election issues. The biggest issue facing everybody in this country is the economy, job creation, education and corruption.



"When any of these numbers begin to improve in favor of the government then we might see some shift in the numbers. But for now and where we are that is why the poll numbers are what they are today,” Mr. Dankwah stated.