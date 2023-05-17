1
2024 election: Victory certain for NDC, but won’t come easy – Solomon Nkansah

Solomon Nkansah 2317.png Former communication officer of the NDC, Solomon Nkansah

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Solomon Nkansah says he’s strongly convinced that the party will win the 2024 general election.

According to him, this victory, however, will not be won on a silver platter even though the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has woefully failed in governing the country and running the economy to its lowest ebb.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Solomon Nkansah stated that the NDC will have to work assiduously and convince Ghanaians that the party when in government can better manage the country’s resources and make life better for the people, hence must be voted into power.

“Victory is certain for the NDC, but it will not come easy. The NDC party should not be complacent thinking that it will win the election easily because the governing New Patriotic Party has woefully failed in office and is sure to be voted out of power. Instead, the NDC party must work very hard to ensure victory is ours. It calls for the right people to do the right jobs. The campaign machinery must be oiled. There must be provision of the necessary resources and sustaining the heat on our political opponent. This will secure victory for the NDC”, he stated.

The NDC on Saturday, May 13, 2023, once again elected ex-president John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 election.

The former president failed in his bid to win the 2016 and 2020 elections after being beaten by the incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NDC is however poised to wrestle power from the NPP in the upcoming general elections at all costs to continue with its developmental agenda for the country.

