2024 election: Voting for NDC or NPP will be endorsing poverty – Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu is a spokesperson of Alan Kyerematen

Solomon Owusu, a spokesperson for the leader of the Movement for Change (MFC) Alan Kyerematen says Ghanaians will be endorsing poverty if they should vote for the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) or the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) come 2024 election.

According to the firebrand politician, the two leading parties are to blame for the struggling state of the country’s economy which they have mismanaged whenever they are in power for close to 32 years.



Speaking on Ghana Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Solomon Owusu said the only hope for Ghanaians apart from God is Hon. Alan Kyerematen who has the best policies that will take Ghana out of its struggles and put it back on the path of economic development.



“If you are a Ghanaian voter, listen to me well. If you vote for the NDC or NPP, what you are doing is endorsing poverty. Because it is these two parties who have governed Ghana for the past 32 years and whose mismanagement has left a large number of Ghanaians wallowing in poverty. If that is what Ghanaians want that’s fine, but I don’t think Ghanaians will continue making the mistake of bringing or keeping any of these two parties in power. I know Ghanaians want to have better lives and see development all around and that is why it is important and necessary that Alan Kyerematen who has an impeccable record is voted into power in 2024 election as President.”



He added: “Alan has demonstrated that he is a visionary leader who has the development of Ghana at heart. Such a person is who Ghana must have as President to restore the country to its former glory.”

Alan Kyerematen who was a flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and widely recognized for his contributions to the party and his roles in various government positions announced his decision to break away from the party to form the Movement For Change.



At a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25, Mr Kyerematen noted that “it is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008.



“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.